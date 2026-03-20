Colorado man allegedly cut off ankle monitor, disappeared before being convicted of sexual assault on a child

Officials on Colorado's Front Range are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 42-year-old man who police believe cut off his ankle monitor and is attempting to avoid imprisonment for crimes of sexual assault on a child.

Jorge Campos 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office

Jorge Campos skipped the final day of his sexual assault trial, according to the District Attorney's office in Colorado's 23rd Judicial District. The Castle Rock resident was convicted in Douglas County Court on five counts of sexual assault during the day on Friday and will face mandatory prison time when he is sentenced.

Authorities said Campos' ankle monitor was found near his home in a dumpster.

Campos was arrested in 2024 on accusations that for several years he assaulted the daughter of his girlfriend. That girl was 11 years old at the time the sexual assaults began in 2021. The girl testified during Campos' trial, which lasted four days.

An examination of the girl after one of the assaults found evidence that she was victimized by Campos.

"She was violated, villainized, and voiceless and faced unimaginable trauma with remarkable strength," Deputy District Attorney Brynn Chase said in a prepared statement.

If he is captured, Campos could face a penalty as harsh as a life sentence.

"There is a child rapist on the loose in our community. This gutless predator not only preyed upon a child ... but then fled from accountability. We want him back so he can serve out the lengthy prison sentence he has earned," said District Attorney George Brauchler in a prepared statement.