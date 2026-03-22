Denver news viewer spots fleeing convicted child sex offender in New Mexico, leading to arrest, officials say

A Colorado man who skipped the final day of his trial for sexual assault on a child was arrested in southern New Mexico after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor, prosecutors say.

Jorge Campos, 42, was supposed to be in court in Douglas County on Friday for a trial related to the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl. Instead, officials say he cut off his ankle monitor, which was then found in a dumpster near his Castle Rock home. Police say he's been on the run since Friday.

He was arrested in Chaparral, New Mexico, on Sunday, after someone there saw news out of Denver that Campos was on the run and spotted him on a bus headed to Mexico, according to a spokesman for Colorado's 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office.

"The viewer called 9-1-1 and Otero County deputies arrested him at an Alta gas station near the border," Tom Mustin, of the District Attorney's Office in Douglas County, said.

Officials also released a photo of Campos allegedly leaving a hotel in New Mexico, although the exact time and place the photo was purportedly taken wasn't immediately clear.

Security camera footage appears to show Jorge Campos in New Mexico after allegedly fleeing Colorado on the final day of his trial for sexual assault of a child. New Mexico State Police via Colorado's 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office

Campos faced five charges of "sexual assault of a child – pattern of abuse" related to the 2024 sexual assault. The victim in the case testified at the four-day trial.

"She was violated, villainized, and voiceless and faced unimaginable trauma with remarkable strength," Deputy District Attorney Brynn Chase said of the victim.

Campos was convicted by a Douglas County jury on all five counts.

Jorge Campos 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office

He will be extradited to Colorado, where he'll face new charges related to the alleged removal of his ankle monitor and flight from justice, but the details of those charges aren't yet clear.

Chaparral, New Mexico, is about 620 miles south of Denver and about 25 miles north of El Paso, Texas, which borders Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.