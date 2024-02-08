Watch CBS News
Local News

Jordan Waddy sentenced to 30 months in Colorado prison for connection to 2022 LoDo shooting

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The man at the center of a shooting in LoDo that left seven people injured was sentenced on Thursday. A judge sentenced Jordan Waddy to 30 months in the Colorado Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a previous offender. 

jordan-waddy-denver-da-copy.jpg
Jordan Waddy Denver DA

The shooting happened on July 17, 2022, at 20th Street and Larimer Street. Police have claimed that Waddy pointed a gun at officers after the bars closed and people poured out into the street. That's when some Denver police officers started firing their weapons. Waddy was among those shot and injured by officers. 

lodo-ois-5pkg-frame-1124.png
credit: CBS

Denver Police Officer Brandon Ramos pleaded guilty last month to third-degree assault in connection with that shooting. Ramos was charged with shooting into a dense crowd of bystanders.  

brandon-ramos-outside-of-court.jpg
Brandon Ramos at Denver District Court on Tuesday. CBS

Ramos was sentenced to 18 months probation. He will also be stripped of his Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training certification. The two other officers who fired their guns that night were not charged, as their actions were found to be legally justified. At the time of his sentencing, Ramos remained on unpaid administrative leave from the Denver Police Department during an internal review. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 3:17 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.