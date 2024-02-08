Jordan Waddy sentenced to 30 months in Colorado prison for connection to 2022 LoDo shooting

The man at the center of a shooting in LoDo that left seven people injured was sentenced on Thursday. A judge sentenced Jordan Waddy to 30 months in the Colorado Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The shooting happened on July 17, 2022, at 20th Street and Larimer Street. Police have claimed that Waddy pointed a gun at officers after the bars closed and people poured out into the street. That's when some Denver police officers started firing their weapons. Waddy was among those shot and injured by officers.

Denver Police Officer Brandon Ramos pleaded guilty last month to third-degree assault in connection with that shooting. Ramos was charged with shooting into a dense crowd of bystanders.

Ramos was sentenced to 18 months probation. He will also be stripped of his Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training certification. The two other officers who fired their guns that night were not charged, as their actions were found to be legally justified. At the time of his sentencing, Ramos remained on unpaid administrative leave from the Denver Police Department during an internal review.