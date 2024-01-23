Denver Police Officer Brandon Ramos pleads guilty in 2022 LoDo shooting

Denver Police Officer Brandon Ramos pleaded guilty on Tuesday to third-degree assault in connection with a July 2022 shooting in LoDo. Ramos was charged with shooting into a dense crowd of bystanders.

Brandon Ramos Denver District Attorney's Office

Ramos was sentenced to 18 months probation. He will also be stripped of his Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training certification and no longer serve as a law enforcement officer.

The shooting happened on July 17, 2022, at 20th Street and Larimer Street. A total of seven people were injured in the shooting.

Brandon Ramos at Denver District Court on Tuesday. CBS

According to investigators, Ramos and two other officers are seen on multiple bodycam and HALO camera videos shooting at Jordan Waddy after Waddy pulled a handgun from his waistband. From Ramos' position, a crowd of people is behind Waddy, according to a grand jury indictment.

credit: CBS

According to the indictment, five of the injured victims appear to have been shot by Ramos. Three of those, Yekalo Weldewihet, Bailey Alexander, and Willis Small IV, were named by Denver-based civil rights law firm Rathod | Mohamedbhai LLC in a statement. Those three made statements in court on Tuesday as to how their lives had been impacted after being shot.

Jordan Waddy Denver DA

The two other officers who fired their guns that night were not charged, as the grand jury found their shootings to be legally justified.

Waddy pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a previous offender. All other charges were dismissed. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 30.