After injuring knee during Broncos Training Camp, inside linebacker Jonas Griffith goes on injured reserve

Big injury woes strike Broncos as second week of training camp gets going
Big injury woes strike Broncos as second week of training camp gets going 03:06

After injuring his knee during Broncos Training Camp, fourth-year inside linebacker Jonas Griffith was placed on injured reserve.

Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL London Games 2022 - Wembley Stadium
Denver Broncos' Jonas Griffith during the NFL International match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday October 30, 2022. Simon Marper/PA Images via Getty Images

"He's going to go to (injured reserve) with an ACL injury," said Broncos head coach Sean Payton on Thursday. "It's unfortunate because he was one of those guys who was rehabbing, too. I saw him a lot and we're trying to keep his spirits up."

Griffith started 8 games for the Broncos last season.  

A report on CBS Sports states the following about the injury: "It's naturally a blow to both the Indiana State product and the Broncos linebacker corps, considering Griffith was expected to fill a rotational depth role."

The Broncos signed inside linebacker Austin Ajiake after Griffith went down with the injury on Tuesday.

