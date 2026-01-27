Denver Broncos fire offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, according to report

The Broncos have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, according to two reporters from the NFL Network. It comes only a short time after the New England Patriots knocked Denver out of the playoffs in the AFC Championship with a 10-7 win at snowy Mile High.

With the loss, the Broncos (15-4) finished one step shy of fulfilling Sean Payton's preseason prediction of a trip to Super Bowl 60.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi during Denver Broncos training camp on July 31, 2025. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The news of the firing of Lombardi was reported by both Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Lombardi, 54, has been the offensive coordinator for the Broncos for three seasons.

Although they secured the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Broncos offense had troubles at times during the season. However, they were almost always propelled by a dominant defense. That trend continued on Sunday at Mile High, but it didn't lead to a win. With backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham thrust into the starting role after Bo Nix broke a bone in his ankle at the end of the divisional playoff win against the Buffalo Bills, the Denver's offense frequently failed to convert on third downs and looked stagnant in both the running game and the passing game. Stidham went 17 for 31 with 133 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception on Sunday.

It appears that while the offensive coordinator is gone, the Broncos might not be losing their defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to a head coaching job. Linebacker Jonathon Cooper appeared to let slip news that Joseph was staying in Denver after Sunday's loss.

"He's the best D.C. I've had. I'm happy that he's ...," Cooper said, catching himself mid-word. "I don't know exactly what to say because I don't know all that he said. But he's a great coach and I'm happy to have him."

Joseph interviewed for several of the 10 jobs that came open this cycle but he likely would be back in demand a year from now — and have a deeper college QB class to help turn around a franchise in 2027.