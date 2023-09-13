Jewish Family Service collecting hygiene products for Colorado families in need

Colorado's Jewish community is preparing to celebrate the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

All year long, the nonprofit Jewish Family Service helps some 5,700 people -- people of all faiths -- make ends meet with a food pantry.

JFS volunteers tell us they're passionate about the organization's mission.

With the high cost of food, fuel and housing families across our community are struggling.

JFS is doing its part to help – each month registering 55 new families to receive their food program support, its pantry is now serving 23 hundred households – people of all faiths.

"You don't need to register just show up to our Weinberg Food Panty here at JFS. We are open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 to 1," said JFS Chief Advancement Officer Jessica Zeidman.

JFS believes hygiene items are crucial to wellness and health, is focused during the High Holidays on promoting donations of these goods.

The nonprofit partners with more than 20 Jewish synagogues and preschools to raise awareness of food insecurity.

And with the Jewish High Holidays here JFS and its volunteers are especially moved to help others.

"The high holidays are a time of reflection, of introspection, of gratitude and this is an opportunity for our community to give back and stock our pantry shelves," Zeidman said.

JFS volunteer Penny Ship said, "It makes me proud, happy to be in this country. That we have the resource, and we have the great village here of people that just want to show up and help. And as much as they thank us all day long, I have to say, I am so happy to have a place to come to. I am equally grateful for having a place to come to be needed."

Founded 150 years ago, Jewish Family Service believes improving the lives of neighbors is a shared responsibility.

Jewish Family Service also offers resettlement support each year to more than 100 refugees who build new lives here.

It supports refugee children with mental health so they adjust to school better, and offers services for people with developmental disabilities.

Jewish Family Service has a new mobile bus bringing food and hygiene products to two areas in Lakewood.

You can learn more about JFS at jewishfamilyservice.org/