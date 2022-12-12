Teen faces attempted murder charges of police officer, accused of firing shots from stolen car

The Denver District Attorney's Office has filed first-degree attempted murder charges against a 17-year-old in connection with shots fired at an officer last month. Jeramyah Alford is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22.

According to the DA's office, a Denver police officer was in the area of South Parker Road and East Mississippi Avenue on Nov. 30 when he noticed the vehicle next to him appeared to be stolen. A check of the license plate indicated the vehicle was reported stolen.

Jeramyah Alford Denver Police

The officer began following the stolen car when the officer said the vehicle stopped in the middle of the street, Alford climbed out of the window, sat on the car's windowsill and fired several gunshots at the officer. The officer was not injured.

Alford is facing several charges, including attempted murder in the first degree of a peace officer – after deliberation, attempted murder in the first degree of a peace officer – extreme indifference, prohibited use of a weapon, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.