Watch CBS News
Local News

Jefferson County trail named after influential Black outdoorsman Winston Walker

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

History is being made in Jefferson County Monday. Denver Parks and Recreation celebrated the unveiling of a sign for the newly named Winston K. Walker Loop Trail at O'Fallon Park near Evergreen.

Walker was iconic in breaking down barriers that shut out people of color from outdoor activities.

He led thousands of people through the Colorado wilderness.

Walker died in 2019 but now, his legacy is being honored by those who looked to him as a mentor.

"Winston said to me, before he passed away, 'Jess, I need to teach you everything I know about the outdoors,'" said Jessica Newton, executive director and founder of Vibe Tribe Adventures. "I think he knew he was getting sicker and sicker and I'm just grateful that he was able to be my mentor to actually help carry on the next generation to encourage the Black and Brown community to adventure."

The previously unnamed path begins at the west trailhead from the parking area of O'Fallon Park.

You'll be able to check out amazing views over the course of the nearly 3-mile path.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 4:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.