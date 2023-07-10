Jefferson County trail named after influential Black outdoorsman Winston Walker

History is being made in Jefferson County Monday. Denver Parks and Recreation celebrated the unveiling of a sign for the newly named Winston K. Walker Loop Trail at O'Fallon Park near Evergreen.

Walker was iconic in breaking down barriers that shut out people of color from outdoor activities.

He led thousands of people through the Colorado wilderness.

Walker died in 2019 but now, his legacy is being honored by those who looked to him as a mentor.

"Winston said to me, before he passed away, 'Jess, I need to teach you everything I know about the outdoors,'" said Jessica Newton, executive director and founder of Vibe Tribe Adventures. "I think he knew he was getting sicker and sicker and I'm just grateful that he was able to be my mentor to actually help carry on the next generation to encourage the Black and Brown community to adventure."

The previously unnamed path begins at the west trailhead from the parking area of O'Fallon Park.

You'll be able to check out amazing views over the course of the nearly 3-mile path.