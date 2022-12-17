Watch CBS News
Jefferson County shooting suspect at large after victim suffers life-threatening injuries

Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for a shooting suspect after a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the JeffCo Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was described as a white man with a heavy build, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a hat, brown jacket and jeans.

The shooting happened in the Bear Valley Club apartment complex around 8 a.m. Saturday. A shelter-in-place was issued for the area of 3600 South Sheridan Boulevard, just south of Highway 285, but that has since been lifted.

Jenny Fulton, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said around 10:30 a.m. that she did not know the current condition of the victim. The suspect was last seen running north in a field along Sheridan Boulevard, according to Fulton. The victim was found in the parking lot of the community.

The suspect and victim appear to have known each other, Fulton said, but she didn't have other details as to the nature of their relationship.

Jefferson County deputies, along with Denver and Lakewood police officers are currently searching for the suspect, she said.

If you see the suspect, call 911. If you have any information on the shooting itself, you can call the sheriff's office tip line at 303-271-5612.

