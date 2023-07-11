Watch CBS News
Local News

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office welcomes 2 new K9 deputies "Rico" and "Ragnar"

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office welcomes 2 new K9 deputies "Rico" and "Ragnar"
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office welcomes 2 new K9 deputies "Rico" and "Ragnar" 01:08

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has welcomed two new K9 deputies to the force. Meet Rico and Ragnar. 

k9-meet-greet-4p-vo-transfer-frame-236.jpg
Jefferson County Sheriff's K9 Deputy Rico CBS

The meet and greet was bittersweet because the two little ones joined the force after K9 Deputy Graffit was killed in the line of duty in February. 

graffit-2.jpg
Lakewood Police

Many remember Graffit as obedient, loyal and fearless. Graffit's handler, Deputy Zach Oliver will now be Ragnar's handler. 

k9-meet-greet-4p-vo-transfer-frame-709.jpg
  Jefferson County Sheriff's K9 Deputy Ragnar CBS

He said he will never forget Graffit, "I came to realize that no one's going to replace Graffit. I mean, obviously, he holds a special place in my heart but I also felt like I didn't have a purpose without another K9 so I want to continue my career, my dream goal of becoming a K9 handler and having a partner again, especially Ragnar, means the world to me."  

k9-meet-greet-4p-vo-transfer-frame-879.jpg
Jefferson County Sheriff's K9 Deputy Rico   CBS

Oliver had been without a K9 deputy since February. 

Thanks to donations from the community, not only was the sheriff's office able to get Ragnar, but also hire a new handler and get Rico as well. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 5:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.