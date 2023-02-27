Watch CBS News
Fallen Jefferson County K9 Officer Graffit remembered after he was shot, killed in line of duty

By CBSColorado.com Staff

date 2023-02-27

Law enforcement and the community in Jefferson County is remembering fallen K9 Officer Graffit. He was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this month and honored Monday in a memorial service. 

Many remembered the officer as obedient, loyal and fearless. 

"I think every K9 handler wants to believe they have the best K9 on the team. However, I actually knew I had the best K9 on the team. I knew this because even before I found out Graffit would someday be mine, I ranked him as the number one dog on the team." 

The shooting occurred on Feb. 13 at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden. Officers tried to talk to Eduardo Armando Romero, 29, when they saw him slumped over the wheel of a car. When he awoke, he resisted arrest and fled, according to police officials. While running, he allegedly shot Graffit, a 10-year-old German Shepherd.

Armando Romero later reportedly said he thought he was firing at the ground and said he didn't know he shot a dog.

Graffit was not wearing his bulletproof vest at the time, according to the sheriff's office.

Armando Romero has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, identity theft, menacing, vehicular eluding, DUI, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.  

Those who knew Graffit said he was brave and will be remembered as a hero. 

First published on February 27, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

