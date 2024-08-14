Jefferson County Sheriff's K9 bites child, father after escaping enclosure in Colorado

A K9 with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has been placed on a 10-day quarantine after the dog escaped his outdoor enclosure and bit a child and the child's father. The incident happened on Aug. 11 in Castle Rock.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a K9 handler, also a deputy, and his dog were at their residence in Castle Rock when the dog escaped his outdoor enclosure and jumped over a 5-foot tall fence separating the handler's backyard from the neighboring yard.

The K9 bit a child and the child's father who had intervened. That's when the deputy became aware of the dog's escape and got control of the dog at that time.

The child and the child's father were injured and received treatment at the hospital. They are recovering at home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the agency is cooperating with the Castle Rock Police Department's investigation and conducting its own internal investigation.

The K9 deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both investigations. The K9 is currently under a mandatory 10-day quarantine. During that time, the dog is barred from any other humans other than his handler and all other animals.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the K9's future as an active member of the unit is being reviewed. The K9 has been with the sheriff's office for about a year.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issued this statement, "We are devastated by this incident and are fully committed to supporting the family during their recovery."