Jefferson County Sheriff deputies, Elk Creek Fire respond to house fire in Colorado that left occupants injured

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted a message on X that deputies and Elk Creek Fire responded to a structure fire that left the occupants injured.

Deputies and fire crews responded to the scene at 12200 Styve Road in Conifer. The fire had extended to the grasses and trees around the home while some explosions were heard that were related to propane.

Jefferson County

Two people were transported to the hospital while it is unknown what ignited the house fire.