Watch CBS News
Local News

Jefferson County Sheriff deputies, Elk Creek Fire respond to house fire in Colorado that left occupants injured

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted a message on X that deputies and Elk Creek Fire responded to a structure fire that left the occupants injured.

Deputies and fire crews responded to the scene at 12200 Styve Road in Conifer. The fire had extended to the grasses and trees around the home while some explosions were heard that were related to propane. 

9e2c877c-5a97-45bf-ab37-e7d7e063a77b-copy.jpg
Jefferson County

Two people were transported to the hospital while it is unknown what ignited the house fire. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is a digital media producer in the CBS Colorado newsroom. He writes and edits articles on a variety of topics, but they are usually breaking news, weather, sports and developing stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.