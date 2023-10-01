Jefferson County inmate escapes jail

A 42-year-old inmate climbed a fence and escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Facility late Friday afternoon and is still at large.

Several police agencies are participating in the search Jeremy Buchanan, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Jeremy Buchanan, without his beard, seen in a jail surveillance image the day of his escape. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

"Buchanan was working in the kitchen when he exited the kitchen, entered a supply room, left the building through a delivery door, and escaped over a fence where deliveries are received," the sheriff's office described in a press release.

Buchanan was arrested and booked into the jail on June 2. He had been homeless was living in Denver at the time. He was charged with felony auto theft, three protection order violations, drug possession, and for several failures to appear in court on previous drug and traffic cases.

Jeremy Buchanan as seen in June when he was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Facility. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

His has criminal history in Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas and Larimer counties for similar offenses dating back to 2006. He has served short jail terms for a majority of them.

Anyone who sees Buchanan or has information about his location is asked to called 9-1-1.