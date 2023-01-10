Watch CBS News
Jefferson County deputies search for bank robbery suspect that hit twice before noon Tuesday

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Investigators in Jefferson County are searching for a bank robbery suspect that struck two banks before noon on Tuesday. The bank robberies occurred before noon in the 8400 block of West Bowles and 6700 block of Wadsworth. 

The single suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 20s, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10 with a thin, medium build. He was wearing a blue or gray zip-up jacket, white baseball hat, jeans and may be wearing glasses. 

The suspect vehicle is a white, 2-door pickup truck, possibly a utility vehicle with numbers on the side. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-271-0211 or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tip line at 303-271-5612.  

