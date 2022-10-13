Jeffco Public Schools students get some help paying for lunch thanks to grant

Over 1,000 students in Jefferson County will get help with meals through grant

A $500,000 grant to Jeffco Public Schools will help provide free meals for students. In Jefferson County, 28% of the district's 70,000 students qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

The grant will help more than 1,000 students in the community for the rest of the school year. The grant was made possible by the Community First Foundation.