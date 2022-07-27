Watch CBS News
Local News

Jeffco education union negotiates higher starting wage for workers

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Jeffco education union negotiates higher starting wage for workers
Jeffco education union negotiates higher starting wage for workers 00:28

The starting wage for a variety of workers part of the Jeffco Education Support Professionals Association is going up. The association says it reached and ratified a deal with the Jeffco Board of Education on July 26 to increase starting wages to $18, up 44%, starting in September of 2023.

"JESPA members have fought hard for increased wages through our collective action," said 25-year veteran Doreen Edstrom, school secretary and JESPA bargaining chair in a news release. "We simply could not have achieved as much as we have without our community standing with us."  

The new contract also reduces turnover, offers more sick leave rights and increases parent engagement about school nutrition, the union states.

JESPA is a union representing 3,800 support professionals including bus drivers, custodians, paraeducators, food service workers and secretaries. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 2:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.