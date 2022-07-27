Jeffco education union negotiates higher starting wage for workers

The starting wage for a variety of workers part of the Jeffco Education Support Professionals Association is going up. The association says it reached and ratified a deal with the Jeffco Board of Education on July 26 to increase starting wages to $18, up 44%, starting in September of 2023.

"JESPA members have fought hard for increased wages through our collective action," said 25-year veteran Doreen Edstrom, school secretary and JESPA bargaining chair in a news release. "We simply could not have achieved as much as we have without our community standing with us."

The new contract also reduces turnover, offers more sick leave rights and increases parent engagement about school nutrition, the union states.

JESPA is a union representing 3,800 support professionals including bus drivers, custodians, paraeducators, food service workers and secretaries.