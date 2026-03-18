JBS unionized workers enter third day of strike, claim unfair labor practices

JBS unionized workers gathered for a press conference on Wednesday to call out the company for unfair labor practices. This comes as JBS claims its negotiations with the workers have been fair.

Unionized workers from the JBS meat processing plant in Greeley talk about why they are striking. CBS

Workers say they are tired of long working hours and being underpaid. This includes workers accusing JBS of having their pay for their own protective equipment. The strike officially started Monday morning.

Both groups met on Tuesday, felt negotiations were still unfair, so this led to the press conference. The union representing workers has said that after months of negotiations, they were forced to authorize an unfair labor practice strike against JBS due to the company's refusal to negotiate fairly with workers and fix the company's pattern of wage stuff. Workers also say the conditions are not safe.

Many people spoke, including the President of UFCW Local 7, workers, and even members of Congress, against JBS.

"JBS thinks they can hire a vulnerable workforce and think that workers can't talk to each other about wages, benefits or working conditions," Kim Cordova, President, UFCW Local 7. "They're hoping we have a division, but they underestimated their workers. Their workers are smart. They are strong. They are hard workers. They deserve dignity, and they deserve respect."

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JBS responded in part, "We provide PPE to all team members at no cost to them. Our policy is as long, and the team members are only responsible for paying for personal protective equipment if the equipment is lost or maliciously damaged."

Union members say they are willing to be back up with the company to negotiate for a better deal. They say they will not be returning to work until they feel that conditions are fair.