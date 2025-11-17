Volleyball coach at Colorado's Valor Christian School dies of cancer shortly after team's championship win

A Colorado community is mourning the loss of a legendary Colorado athlete and coach. Jayne Gibson-McHugh died over the weekend from cancer. She was the volleyball coach at Valor Christian High School.

McHugh's death came soon after the Eagles won their fourth straight 5A state title. They are the first girls' volleyball team from the 5A classification to win four straight state championships.

The Colorado High School Activities Association shared a photo online showing McHugh's hand holding the game ball from Saturday night's championship game not long before she died. The school told families she watched the game from her hospital bed and players on the team brought the ball to her afterwards.

Colorado High School Activities Association

McHugh was unable to coach for the last 7 weeks and the team was run by interim head coach Trisha Kroll, who had been her former assistant coach. Kroll said the "impact Jayne is leaving on volleyball is profound."

"She has empowered countless women to be strong and to recognize that if they get knocked down, to rise again," McHugh said in a statement posted on the CHSAA website.

The school's head football coach appeared on CBS Colorado for Xfinity Monday Live and said McHugh was "a hero to him."

"She was a giant in the sport of volleyball, giant in sport. Colorado Sportswoman of the Year 1977. She competed in the Summer Olympics for the United States national team," said Mike Sanford. "Jayne McHugh was the ultimate mentor to countless ... young women in the state of Colorado and beyond, and frankly she was a hero at valor."

The school released the following statement:

The Valor Christian community lost a very beloved coach this weekend. Coach Jayne McHugh lost her battle with illness and passed away just hours after her girls' volleyball team won the 5A State Championship. We have been deeply touched by Coach Jayne's godly character and the incredible spirit and life she has poured into the young women she coached at Valor Christian for the past six years.

As a community, we rejoice that Jayne is now home in the arms of her Savior, yet we hold much sadness for her family and our community who now grieve. God's word assures us that He is close to the broken-hearted and He will give us peace.

Jayne poured herself into teaching her players unity, dedication to each other, and humility in victory as she led her teams to 4 consecutive 5A State Volleyball championships since 2022, including the championship win this season. Valor Christian is grateful for her love, her strength, and the godly role model, coach, friend and leader she was to our students and our community.

Valor Christian High School is located in Highlands Ranch in the southern part of the Denver metro area.