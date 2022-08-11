Jay Norvell, new head football coach at Colorado State: Rams 'getting settled in'

Colorado State University Rams Football Head Coach Jay Norvell is excited for a new season. He's the first African American head coach at CSU.

Colorado State Rams head football coach Jay Norvell enter the field for pregame warmup before the CSU spring game at Canvas Stadium April 23. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"It really is an honor and something I take really seriously," Norvell said.

He sat down with CBS News Colorado anchors Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego for an exclusive interview about the upcoming season.

"We got babies running around out there," said Norvell about his young team.

Norvell says he has quality players, 59 new ones. A total of 11 players came to CSU from Nevada, his former team.

"We're getting settled in," Norvell told Griego and Garcia.

Norvell led the Nevada Wolf Pack to a 33-26 record and four bowl game appearances as head coach. Norvell is the first sitting head coach to be hired by the university since 1989 when Earle Bruce was coach.

Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego both attended CSU.

