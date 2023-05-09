Man resentenced to time served after new plea agreement in kidnapping, robbery

Twenty-three years after being found guilty of kidnapping and robbing a woman at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Jason Hogan is set to be released from prison.

Hogan, 43, was represented by the Korey Wise Innocent Project which presented concerns about the police work that led to his conviction.

As a result, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann agreed to a new plea agreement in which Hogan pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping.

Hogan was originally sentenced to 77 years in prison but was resentenced to time served.

"We appreciate the Korey Wise Innocence Project bringing this case to our attention," said Denver DA McCann in a statement. "We were not able to conclude that Mr. Hogan did not commit this crime but given the fact that there was a subsequent very similar robbery and that information was not provided to us at that time so it could be disclosed to the defense counsel, we agreed that it was fair and in the interest of justice to resolve the case in this manner."

Under the plea agreement known as an Alford Plea, Hogan maintains his innocence but admits that there is evidence that, if believed by a jury, could lead to his conviction.