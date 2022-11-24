Man who believes he saw suspect near Club Q hours before shooting says suspect wasn't alone

A man who was near Club Q Saturday night says what he saw leading up to the shooting may be critical for the investigation.

CBS News Colorado's Karen Morfitt found this witness who says he's been waiting to share his story with police.

As investigators work to build a case against Anderson Aldrich, the suspected Club Q shooter, they have not confirmed the suspect worked alone.

"That's part of the ongoing investigation," Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro said at a news conference Monday. "At this time we have one identified suspect."

Jason Archer was at the King Pin Lanes bowling alley, next door to Club Q on Saturday night. What he saw, he says, may help law enforcement.

A man in the parking lot of King Pin Lanes bowling alley in Colorado Springs says he thinks he saw the suspect in the shooting at Club Q next door just a couple of hours before the shooting began. Google

"I think he was working with that woman," Archer said. "I think she was a lookout."

Archer was in the parking lot with friends preparing to leave when he says he saw a woman weaving through several of the cars.

"I noticed a woman come out of the street light she was wearing a red coat and had blonde hair," Archer said. "She was kind of a tall woman."

Seconds later, Archer noticed someone wearing all black was also in the lot, that appeared like a large man.

The suspect is now identifying as non-binary, according to court filings filed Tuesday, but court documents from Monday and all previous mentions of the suspect by law enforcement, witnesses and the suspect themself refer to Aldrich with "he/him" pronouns.

"He was in a black hoodie, I can't remember if it had markings on it or not," Archer said. "But I'm pretty sure it didn't. I think it was solid black, all dressed in black - black pants, hoodie, shoes and he is coming out of the shadows like he was talking to that woman."

He watched that person walk toward Club Q and disappear into the shadows, waited awhile longer and then left around 10 p.m.

When Archer awoke Sunday morning to news of the shooting, he tried to share his information with police but couldn't get through. Five people were killed and at least 19 were injured.

"I couldn't [reach police] so I said, 'you know what, I'm putting this on Facebook, that way it's preserved.' I took a screenshot of it," Archer said. "I need someone to know that I don't believe this man was alone."

That detailed account was posted at 7:43 a.m. on Sunday. Before any information about the suspect was released.

Jason Archer posted on Facebook that he believes he saw the suspect in the Club Q shooting a couple of hours before the rampage. He detailed what he saw in the post and spoke to CBS News Colorado about what he says he saw. Jason Archer

Archer is still hoping to share his information with investigators while also grappling with his own guilt.

"I had the feeling I should call 911 but I didn't," Archer said. "And I regret that. Still, I had a really hard time with it the next morning, knowing I could have confronted this man. If I could have just done something, I could have put my life out there, he could have killed me, I would save all those other people."

We have reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department about Archer's information but have not heard back.

The suspect is facing charges of five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crimes. Their first appearance in court was Wednesday, where they appeared in a Zoom court hearing from jail and in a mugshot with a battered face.

For information on how to help victims and survivors, please visit www.coloradogives.org/organization/COHealingFund.