Carlos Alcaraz claims 2nd U.S. Open trophy, defeating defending champion Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz claimed his sixth major trophy overall at the U.S. Open on Sunday after defeating No. 1 Jannik Sinner. It is his second of 2025 following his victory over Sinner at the French Open.

The showdown between Sinner and Alcaraz — who will now be No. 1 — marked the first time in tennis history that the same two men played each other in three consecutive Grand Slam finals within a single season.

Alcaraz won the first set 6-2 in 37 minutes once the match finally began after a delay caused by extra security measures for President Trump, who watched the match from a suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point against Italy's Jannik Sinner during the men's singles final tennis match on day fifteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Sept. 7, 2025. KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Sinner, the 24-year-old defending champion from Italy, then took the second set 6-3. That was the first and only set Alcaraz lost in his seven matches at the tournament.

The third set was dominated by Alcaraz, who took it 6-1.

Alcaraz then closed out the championship with a 6-4 win in the fourth set.

Since May, Alcaraz has won 36 of 37 contests. The one loss was to Sinner at Wimbledon — also Alcaraz's first defeat in a Slam final. Alcaraz leads the tour in wins (60) and titles (six) in 2025 and has reached the finals at his past eight tournaments.

Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after winning the second set against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their Men's Singles Final match on Day Fifteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 7, 2025, in New York City. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

The 22-year-old from Spain won his first Slam title in New York in 2022 as a teenager — after defeating Sinner in the quarterfinals that year.

Even though both are quite young, theirs is already quite a remarkable rivalry. This was the eighth consecutive major title — and 10th of the past 13 — that has ended up in the hands of Sinner or Alcaraz.