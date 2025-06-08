Carlos Alcaraz wins his second straight French Open men's title after beating No. 1 Jannik Sinner

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz won his second-straight French Open men's title after a thrilling five-set match against Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

Alcaraz, who won his fifth Grand Slam tournament in as many finals, produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the clay-court tournament.

"I'm just proud. I'm just really, really happy," Alcaraz said before praising Sinner. "I know how hard you are chasing this tournament. You're going to be champion, not once, but many, many times. It's a privilege to share the court with you in every tournament, making this story with you."

Sinner, the top-ranked player, won the first two sets 6-4, 7-6 (4) before Alcaraz claimed the third set 6-4. Alcaraz was trailing 5-3, 40-0 in the fourth set before rallying past his rival, winning a tiebreaker 7-6 (3). In the deciding fifth set, the Spanish player came out on top after a lopsided tiebreaker.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain competes against Jannik Sinner at the French Open Men's Final on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris, France on June 8, 2025. Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

Sinner and Alcaraz share seven major titles, four for Alcaraz and three for Sinner, who is in the French Open final for the first time. It was the first time that Sinner had lost a Grand Slam final.

It was also the longest-ever French Open final — 5 hours, 29 minutes — in the Open Era.

Sinner is on a 20-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments, after winning the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz owns a tour-leading 21-1 record on clay this year and has beaten the 23-year-old Sinner in their past four meetings.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story misspelled Sinner's first name.