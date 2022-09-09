Watch CBS News
Janelle Orozco is the Denver Sheriff Department's first Latina Major

By Raetta Holdman

CBS Colorado

The Denver Sheriff Department is celebrating the promotion of its first Latina major. Sheriff Elias Diggins swore Janelle Orozco into the position Friday morning.

Orozco has worked for the sheriff's department since 2003, working her way up through the ranks from deputy to sergeant then captain and now major, working in various capacities.

She said she was excited to jump into her new role and move the department forward, starting with requirement challenges, pointing out the department is hiring now.

Orozco said she took the job at 22 to help provide for her growing family and to be a positive model for her children. "I wanted them to know that you can anything if you are willing to put in the hard work."

But she knows her promotion provides inspiration for more than just her family.

"It's such an honor to be able to the first Latina and to be able to inspire others to come into this field, to be able to do all these things I've been able to accomplish. If I can do it, anybody can do it. I would really like to encourage any individual that sees me to take that step to pursue their dreams."

