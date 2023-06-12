Mile High Jewelers makes custom pieces for Denver Nuggets, including Jamal Murray's new diamond pendant

Before the NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon expressed his appreciation towards his teammate Jamal Murray in a huge way.

The star forward gifted the guard with a custom diamond pendant. Mile High Jewelers tells CBS Colorado's Jasmine Arenas the diamond pendant has 14-karat white gold and 10 karat diamonds. The shop behind the custom piece, Mile High Jewelers, is located inside the Aurora Town Center. For 10 years the family-owned business has been making custom made pieces for famous athletes and celebrities in the Mile High City. The business made a necklace for Nikola Jokic and his teammate Vlatko Čančar last season.

For Carpio Casares, the youngest brother of Eric and David, owners of the shop, making a custom piece for Nuggets guard Jamal Murray at Aaron Gordon's request was easily the highlight of his career.

"Every little cut is crucial because if you dig in where you are not supposed to then you have to go back and fix it, and you are dealing with gold so every little piece counts," expressed Casares.

They made the pendant during the 9 day stretch after the team won the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history and rested while they waited for their Finals matchup with the Heat to begin.

Aaron Gordon sketched out to the design and gave it to the staff at Mile High Jewelers -- with one big request: have it done before Game 1.

Using a 3D program, Casares designed the piece on software before making it a reality.

"Once we sent him the actual rendered photos of the piece, he was in love with it," expressed Casares.

On a video on the shop's Instagram, Murray is seen opening the box and expressing gratitude.

"Ooh weee, that's hard," said Murray.

The piece features Murray's initials, his jersey number and his signature on court celebration: the bow and arrow.

The piece also has blue diamonds.

It's the perfect way for Gordon to show his appreciation.

Gordon and Murray have been teammates since March 2021 and fans are hopeful this will be their year to win it all.

"We've never won an NBA championship or been to the Finals, it's definitely a stepping stone and I can see them getting a couple more if they win," expressed Casares.

The jewelry company looks to open a new location in July at the Colorado Mills Mall.