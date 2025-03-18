Watch CBS News
Local News

Dozens of semi trucks involved in Colorado slideouts, I-25 closed in both directions north of Monument

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Both directions of Interstate 25 are closed north of Monument after a series of semi truck slideouts in dangerous road conditions. Several of the semis are jackknifed. It's happening north of Colorado Springs and south of Larkspur in the southern part of Douglas County.

1.jpg
A Colorado Department of Transportation camera shows a backup on Interstate 25 in the Larkspur area on Tuesday night. CDOT

 As many as 20 large vehicles were getting stuck and sliding on the road as rain and snow showers in the Palmer Divide area were causing windshields to ice up on Tuesday night, and there was low visibility.

So far it's not clear how long I-25 will remain closed.

Douglas County was on accident alert due to the road conditions.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.