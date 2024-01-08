Some troubles still being reported at Denver International Airport days after grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft

Some troubles still being reported at Denver International Airport

Travelers at Denver International Airport on Monday were hoping for an easier time with their flights after several issues over the weekend.

Lines at Denver International Airport on Monday CBS



Dozens of cancellations of flights were being reported on Monday morning, although it wasn't not clear if that was due to weather or not. The Denver area was under a winter weather advisory, and snowy conditions were leading to a slow morning commute.

United Airlines canceled numerous amounts of their flights at the airport on Sunday. Those cancellations were linked to the FAA's grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft. That's after a piece of the plane blew off minutes after takeoff during an Alaska Airlines flight which departed from Portland. No one was seriously hurt and the plane had to return to the airport. The NTSB says they found the plug covering an exit door which investigators believe may have been the reason behind the incident. The FAA required that each Boeing 737 Max 9 be inspected before it is allowed to fly again.

Passengers in Denver were also forced to wait hours to check their bags due to a problem with the baggage system over the weekend. Airport officials say that issue has since been resolved, but many passengers arrived hours before their flight and still ran into incredibly long lines.