Residents voice top issues for Denver and Colorado as Mike Johnston takes office

Denver's new mayor Mike Johnston now owns the job he hoped for. Along with it is a long to-do list loaded with issues.

"Well first is to handle the unhoused situation would be the top priority," said Timo Jones, a 76-year-old Vietnam veteran retiree who lives in the city. "It was better in the past, like in the 70s and 80s."

For a long time, Denver seemed to be the envy, plagued with the problems of rapid growth while leaders in other cities around the country hoped to be vexed by the same problems. But it's changed due to a complicated list of issues and circumstances.

"Cost of living. Cost of housing," said pollster Lori Weigel, are the biggest issues in the state, according to a new poll for the Colorado Health Foundation. The state's ills are Denver's as well. That's part of the problem.

"The prices are higher and the work is lower. But we keep going," said Latina worker Anna Cardenas through her son Sebastian, who served as interpreter. "It's very expensive living here," said Sebastian.

"They're mostly concerned that maybe their children won't be able to live here someday," said Weigel, about parents who responded to the survey. 87 percent of Coloradans now fear their children won't be able to stay.

While the cost of living and housing affordability topped the list, government and politics made the list soon after on the list of the top issues. That could be the result of apathy or anger at political leaders.

To enable Johnston in creating solutions outside of the box, people may be ready to tolerate them.

"People are willing to throw some spaghetti and see what sticks on the wall," Weigel said. "But the devil is always in the details."

Homelessness and public safety and crime are also in the top five issues. Crime was considered a very serious or extreme problem by 41% of respondents in 2021. It's now up to 61%. Concerns about gun violence were considered very serious or extremely serious by 13% last year. This year, that jumped to 59%. All of these need attention and the new mayor will be busy.

"Clearly they are telling us that these are not just somewhat of a problem. These are extremely serious problems that they see their community," said Weigel.

But simply living in Denver is a big worry. Renters are getting hit hard and are trying to cope. Many have taken on roommates or shacked up with others they'd rather not. Nearly half say they are working multiple jobs or more hours than they want to afford the rent. Colton Westerberg, 28, says he worries about it, "quite frequently actually."

He continues to rent but would like to buy.

"The ability to afford a house is like way out of my zone and I make quite a bit of money," he said.

His girlfriend Maddison Langhoff still lives at home with her family. When asked when she might be able to afford a house, she laughed, saying, "2030, approximately."