Israeli community shows support for Boulder, Colorado in aftermath of attack

Hundreds of people from the Boulder community joined Jewish leaders from outside the state to come together in a night of music, unity and hope days after an attack on Pearl Street. A total of 15 people were injured at a rally on Sunday, calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, and the suspect is facing 16 counts of attempted murder, as well as federal hate crime charges.

Wednesday night's community vigil at the Boulder JCC. CBS

"It's shocking to know in this quiet city in Boulder, Colorado, we're experiencing a terrorist attack," said Israel Bachar, Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest.

Among the crowd of people who attended a community vigil at the Boulder JCC following Sunday's attack on Pearl Street were religious leaders and Jewish allies.

Bachar also made the flight from California to Colorado to show his support on behalf of the Israeli community. He says he learned about the Pearl Street attack less than an hour after it happened.

The prime minister of Israel called right away and wanted an update from the ambassador in Washington," he said. "The whole Israeli system started to gear up and gather information. We put our security on alert, and we were in touch with a high official in Washington to get information on what is going on in the community."

Israel Bachar, Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest. CBS

He also spent the day on Wednesday meeting with Boulder city leaders at the memorial, as well as one of the victims who was hospitalized with burns.

"She has burns in her leg, second degree, and in her hand. She has a good spirit, but she's still shocked over what happened," said Bachar. "It was just her second time she was marching with the group for the hostages. You have to remember, these people were standing for what? For calling to release civilians who are being held right now by Hamas in Gaza."

People who spoke up during the community vigil say these rally-goers who were attacked on the mall were only trying to send a message against violence, which should never have been met with violence in return.

"The Jewish community here is not alone. There are forces in the world here that will support them, and an event like this will not go unanswered," said one council member.

Jewish and Israeli leaders hope that this week's gatherings will encourage people in the community to feel like they can attend Jewish events this weekend.

The scene of the attack on Pearl Street. CBS

"By coming on Sunday, you tell everybody, including the terrorist, you're not going to win," said Bachar. "That's what we're doing in Israel. That's what we need to do here."