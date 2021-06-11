Isabella Guzman, Who Stabbed Her Mother 79 Times, Will Be Allowed To Leave State Hospital For Certain Activities

(CBS4) - A Colorado woman who her stabbed her mother to death in 2013 has won a round in her bid for eventual freedom. Isabella Guzman stabbed Yun Mi Hoy 79 times at their home in Aurora. She was 18 at the time, and was later found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Isabella Guzman (credit: Aurora Police)

Guzman has spent the past seven years at the state hospital in Pueblo.

Last November, Guzman told CBS4 in a virtual interview that she is on medication and her sanity has been restored.

"I was not myself when I did that, and I have since been restored to full health," she said.

(credit: CBS)

"I'm not mentally ill anymore. I'm not a danger to myself or others," she said.

Isabella Guzman appeared in court Sept. 5, 2013 (credit: CBS)

After the murder, many people were shocked to learn that Guzman was accused of such a vicious act. But a doctor testified in Arapahoe County Court that she was schizophrenic and had been suffering from highly disturbing delusions for years. The doctor said Guzman didn't believe her mother was in fact her mother but instead a woman named Cecelia who she believed needed to be killed in order to save the world.

After being found not guilty by reason of insanity she was taken to the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, where she has been ever since.

In November, she told CBS4 she hopes to be released from the hospital and rejoin society.

A judge has now ruled that Guzman will be allowed to leave the state hospital for group therapy and other types of therapy. She will be required to wear a GPS tracker.