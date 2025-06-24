Iranian professor in Colorado reacts to bombings against country, impact on civilians

University of Colorado professor describes what it's like to have family back in Iran

It's been 20 years since University of Colorado Boulder Professor Shideh Dashti left her hometown in Tehran, a city that sits just north of one of the three Iranian nuclear sites bombed over the weekend by U.S. missiles.

"It's a baggage of mixed emotions," said Dashti. "My father lives in Tehran. Many of my cousins. Most of my family is still in Iran, but I also have a family of 90 million in Iran... they're all at... at great risk right now."

Amid the United States' recent military involvement in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, the Iranian Republic has cut off access to communication for Iranians like Dashti's family. Dashti said that communication has been difficult.

"Is our family okay? Are they safe? Was the explosion near their house, or how are they doing? How are they coping?" said Dashti, "And we cannot reach them."

Dashti was driven to use her engineering background to make a plea for the fighting to stop. Ahead of last week's air attacks, she recorded a YouTube video warning President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu of the impact bombing nuclear facilities in Iran could have on the infrastructure and livelihoods of innocent civilians. She also expressed concerns about radiation and contamination that could follow these attacks.

"No other country has the intention or the right to determine the fate of another nation," said Dashti.

For Iranians who have lived under the Islamic Republic, they've witnessed everything from massive killings to oppression and imprisonment from that regime. While it might initially feel hopeful to see the Islamic Republic's power weakened through airstrikes like these, Dashti fears the destruction will only get worse.

"As much as I hate the Iranian regime, this is not the way to do it," said Dashti.

While Iranian Americans like Dashti await to see if an apparent ceasefire between Iran and Israel will stick, Dashti hopes for lasting peace in the region and a path for her people to establish a new government on their own.

"I think that job is on us, on Iranians inside and outside. No foreign government has the power or responsibility to create a sustainable and permanent solution that is accepted by the people of Iran," said Dashti. "It's a recipe for disaster."