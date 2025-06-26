Investigators release cause of Northern Colorado oil and gas leak, some residents remain displaced

Colorado investigators said the improper installation of mechanical gear at a Chevron oil and gas pad in Galeton was the cause of a multi-day leak in April. Investigators with Colorado's Energy Carbon Management Commission corroborated findings by Chevron's team that blamed a faulty landing joint for the leak.

"I also want to recognize this incident has impacted many residents in the Galeton community," one investigator said.

Those investigating for the ECMC walked the commission and members of the public through a virtual presentation.

"So, what happened? There was a failure of the well designed control barriers and a loss of control over the pressure within the well, resulting in an uncontrolled flow called a blowout of fluids," an investigator said.

The team also learned that a well head burst off of the pad and ultimately injured someone.

"The well head came down, struck the individual working on it, breaking his leg," they said.

Some residents and students were evacuated for days. Others were evacuated for weeks, while a handful of residents remain displaced two months after the leak first started.

Chevron confirmed they are still completing the cleanup of soil and property. The ECMC said Chevron has also submitted more than 1,000 samples they've collected over the months.

"Well control incidents are rare. The specific cause of this incident, as reported by Chevron, is related directly to proprietary equipment and improper assembly of the equipment," an investigator said. "ECMC holds the operator of record accountable for the operations conducted on their location, as the control of the operations is solely in their hands."

Those who spoke at the ECMC update said the Galeton leak should encourage regulators and companies to further explore how they can better work at oil pads while reducing the threat to staff and the public.

"We can and should collectively discuss what other protocols, on-site operations or other protective barriers could and should be implemented," they said.

In a statement issued to CBS News Colorado, Chevron said the following:

We have received the NOAV from ECMC and are currently reviewing it. We are actively engaged in comprehensive clean-up and remediation activities. Protecting the safety of people, land, and property remains our highest priority. We shared with the local community and regulators the results of our Root Cause Analysis, and the safety improvements and operational changes we implemented to help prevent this from happening again. Our teams have conducted extensive soil sampling and air monitoring, and we remain committed to sharing key data and conclusions with all appropriate agencies. Since the incident occurred, Chevron has maintained robust air monitoring. At no point in time did we observe levels of air pollutants that pose a threat to human health based on EPA standards. We understand that rebuilding trust takes time and sustained effort. We remain committed to open, ongoing dialogue and to supporting the residents of Galeton as we move forward – together.