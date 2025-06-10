Chevron announces cause of Northern Colorado oil and gas leak, says contractors failed to install equipment properly

Chevron on Tuesday announced the cause of the oil and gas leak in Northern Colorado two months ago that resulted in the lengthy evacuation of homes in nearby Galeton. A contractor was hurt in April when they were installing what's called a "production tree" on a well and a sudden "loss of containment" occurred because the equipment wasn't installed properly. As a result, a mixture of water, oil and gas shot into the air.



CBS

The production tree fell to the ground the moment the fluids got airborne and Chevron says it hit the contractor, fracturing their leg.

Chevron referred to the contractor in a news release as a wellhead technician. The company said another one of the primary causes was "inadequate setting of the barrier (tubing hanger assembly) designed to prevent the flow of liquids."

The incident happened on April 6 and the release from the well was stopped four days later. It was at the Chevron Bishop well near the town of Galeton. The well is operated by Bishop subsidiary Noble Energy, Inc.

An extensive cleanup of the area around the well has been ongoing since the incident started.

The company said the fluid that came from the well was 80% produced water and 20% oil and gas. As a result, the company launched an extensive above-ground cleanup effort.

Most of the families who had to evacuate have been able to return to their homes, according to Chevron. The company's release doesn't specify why those families who remain evacuated can't go back home at this time.

"We are working with land and agricultural property owners within a half mile to a mile and a half to conduct agriculture assessments," Kim McHugh, the vice president of Chevron Rockies Business Unit, said in a statement.

McHugh said that her company "recognizes the disruption and concern the Bishop Well incident has caused."

"I want to thank our local communities for your continued patience and support," she said. "Our top priority has always been -- and continues to be -- your safety and protection of the environment."

McHugh said the company is taking steps to try to prevent another similar situation from happening in the future.