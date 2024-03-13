Investigation underway after potential bomb threat at Adam City Middle School in Commerce City

An investigation is underway after police responded to a potential bomb threat at Adam City Middle City School in Commerce City.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says at approximately 10:20 a.m., on Wednesday, deputies and officers with the Commerce City Police Department responded to a potential bomb threat at the school.

K9s, deputies and officers cleared the school and found no bomb, but investigators are trying to trace the origin of the calls.

The sheriff's office says it is still actively investigating the situation and is continuing to clear the scene.

For additional information on the incident, contact Rafael Espinoza, Chief Communications Officer at 303-598-0209.