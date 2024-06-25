Investigation underway in Colorado after body recovered from Chatfield Reservoir

Investigation underway after body recovered from Chatfield Reservoir

Investigation underway after body recovered from Chatfield Reservoir

Investigation underway after body recovered from Chatfield Reservoir

A death investigation was ongoing Tuesday at a popular place for Coloradans to cool off in the Denver metro area. A body was recovered from Chatfield Reservoir in Chatfield State Park on Tuesday morning.

An investigation is underway after a body was recovered from Chatfield Reservoir on Tuesday morning. CBS

South Metro Fire Rescue dive crews were called for a water rescue about 8:30 a.m. Crews recovered a body from the water.

Authorities with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will investigate what happened leading up to the recovery.

A body was recovered from Chatfield Reservoir in Chatfield State Park in Jefferson County on Tuesday morning. CBS

The identity of the deceased has not been released.