Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway in Colorado after body recovered from Chatfield Reservoir

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Investigation underway after body recovered from Chatfield Reservoir
Investigation underway after body recovered from Chatfield Reservoir 01:07

A death investigation was ongoing Tuesday at a popular place for Coloradans to cool off in the Denver metro area. A body was recovered from Chatfield Reservoir in Chatfield State Park on Tuesday morning. 

chatfield-recovery-body.jpg
An investigation is underway after a body was recovered from Chatfield Reservoir on Tuesday morning.  CBS

South Metro Fire Rescue dive crews were called for a water rescue about 8:30 a.m. Crews recovered a body from the water.

Authorities with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will investigate what happened leading up to the recovery. 

chatfield-recovery.jpg
A body was recovered from Chatfield Reservoir in Chatfield State Park in Jefferson County on Tuesday morning.  CBS

The identity of the deceased has not been released. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 9:33 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.