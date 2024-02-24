Investigation underway after body found inside cemetery in Denver

An investigation is underway after Denver police located a body inside a cemetery in Denver.

The Denver Police Department tweeted Saturday evening that an investigation was underway in the 400 Block of S Quebec Street after an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, it is unclear where exactly the body was found inside the cemetery but officers are investigating what exactly happened as it appears to be homicide, according to Denver police.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867).