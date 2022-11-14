Drivers can expect I-70 lane closures during paving project at Floyd Hill

Drivers traveling along Interstate 70 between Floyd Hill and Chief Hosa can expect delays during a paving project this week. The closures will only take place Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Eastbound closures of I-70 will happen between 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. and westbound closures will happen between 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 18.

There is also the potential for east and westbound on and offramp full closures of Beaver Brook, El Rancho & Chief Hosa exits.

LINK: I-70 Floyd Hill Resurfacing