Drivers can expect I-70 lane closures during paving project at Floyd Hill

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Drivers traveling along Interstate 70 between Floyd Hill and Chief Hosa can expect delays during a paving project this week. The closures will only take place Monday through Friday during daylight hours. 

Eastbound closures of I-70 will happen between 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. and westbound closures will happen between 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 18.

There is also the potential for east and westbound on and offramp full closures of Beaver Brook, El Rancho & Chief Hosa exits.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 2:58 PM

