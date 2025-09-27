Watch CBS News
Colorado authorities close westbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon morning after semi rollover crash

Transportation officials in western Colorado closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon late Saturday morning so crews could do cleanup work the day after a semi rollover crash.

The crash happened on Friday at approximately 6 p.m. and resulted in an extended closure of westbound I-70. The interstate reopened overnight but westbound I-70 had to be shut down again at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"Glenwood Canyon is an extremely challenging section of road with limited space for operations," officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said in their Friday night alert explaining why the westbound lanes of the interstate had to be shut down.

Colorado officials haven't said so far if anyone was hurt in the crash.

A detour is in place that adds several hours to drive times for people heading west through Colorado. Per CDOT, it "directs commuters onto US 6 via exit 157, Wolcott, north on HWY 131 toward Steamboat, west on US 40 towards Craig, south on HWY 13, and back on I-70 near Rifle."

