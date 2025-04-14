Both directions of I-25 closed in Northern Colorado due to "police activity"

All lanes of Interstate 25 are closed in Northern Colorado due to what officials are describing as "police activity" and "safety concerns."

The closure was first reported around 5:45 p.m. Monday in Mead, northeast of Longmont. Few details about the nature of the closure were immediately available, but the Colorado Department of Transportation are telling people in the area to expect delays.

A CDOT traffic camera shows traffic backed up on Interstate 25 in Weld County on Monday, April 14, 2025. Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT initially said only southbound lanes were closed due to police activity, but moments later, it said both directions of the highway were closed due to "safety concerns" between Colorado Highway 66 and Exit 245 in Mead.

A spokesperson for the Larimer County Sheriff's Office later said that a pedestrian was injured and taken to the hospital, but the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.