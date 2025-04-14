Watch CBS News
Local News

Both directions of I-25 closed in Northern Colorado due to "police activity"

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

I-25 closed in Northern Colorado due to police situation
I-25 closed in Northern Colorado due to police situation 00:26

All lanes of Interstate 25 are closed in Northern Colorado due to what officials are describing as "police activity" and "safety concerns."

The closure was first reported around 5:45 p.m. Monday in Mead, northeast of Longmont. Few details about the nature of the closure were immediately available, but the Colorado Department of Transportation are telling people in the area to expect delays.

i25-mead-police-activity-frame-18815.png
A CDOT traffic camera shows traffic backed up on Interstate 25 in Weld County on Monday, April 14, 2025. Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT initially said only southbound lanes were closed due to police activity, but moments later, it said both directions of the highway were closed due to "safety concerns" between Colorado Highway 66 and Exit 245 in Mead.

A spokesperson for the Larimer County Sheriff's Office later said that a pedestrian was injured and taken to the hospital, but the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.