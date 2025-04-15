Armed man struck by car on I-25 in Northern Colorado fled deputies before getting out of car, sheriff's office says

Armed man struck by car on Interstate 25 in Mead fled deputies, sheriff's office says

Armed man struck by car on Interstate 25 in Mead fled deputies, sheriff's office says

Armed man struck by car on Interstate 25 in Mead fled deputies, sheriff's office says

The person struck by a car on Interstate 25 in Northern Colorado on Monday was armed and fleeing police when he got out of his car, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday near the town of Mead and closed all lanes of the highway for over three hours. The suspect, who police have not yet identified, was pulled over in Loveland but then fled deputies, the sheriff's office said. At some point during that chase, the suspect blew a tire and stopped on southbound I-25 with a flat.

That's when investigators said he got out of the car with a firearm, ran across the highway and over the median, and was struck in the northbound lanes, according to the sheriff's office.

A screenshot of video footage taken by Copter4 shows a crash on Interstate 25 near exit 245 in Mead, Colorado on Monday, April 14, 2025. CBS

Deputies rendered aid until paramedics arrived and the suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, investigators said. Three deputies also sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene and released.

"Thank you to our local partners for their support during this resource-intensive incident," Larimer County Undersheriff Joe Shellhammer said. "The suspect displayed a complete disregard for the safety of others on the highway, driving recklessly and refusing to comply with law enforcement."