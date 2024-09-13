Intermountain Health teams up with Colorado State Patrol for counterfeit car seat campaign

Counterfeit car seat campaign launched by Intermountain Health and Colorado State Patrol

Child safety advocates with Intermountain Health have teamed up with the Colorado State Patrol to warn parents about counterfeit car seats for children. Experts said that a growing number of parents and caregivers are unknowingly buying these car seats online.

The car seats above are (L) counterfeit and (R) authentic CBS

They said the steep discount in price could be enticing compared to major brands and that parents may be confused because the "seats are found on the websites of national retailers through third-party sellers."

A certified child passenger safety technician at Intermountain Health Saint Joseph Hospital said that many of the counterfeit car seats are missing key components that keep children safe in a crash.

"The best way to avoid counterfeit car seats or travel vests is to purchase them in-person at a reputable store or online directly from the manufacturer," stated Colorado State Trooper Tim Sutherland in a statement. "If you are questioning your car seat or vest, be sure to contact a certified technician for clarification or the seat's manufacturer. You can always visit carseatscolorado.com for more information or to connect with a technician."