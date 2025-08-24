Injured hiker rescued after 20 foot fall in south Denver metro area park

A hiker was hospitalized on Sunday after they fell 20 feet in a mountain park in the southern Denver metro area.

South Metro Fire Rescue

Firefighters were called to the scene in Daniels Park in Sedalia around 4 p.m. and were able to make contact with the injured hiker. The South Metro Fire Rescue team said they had to conduct a "complicated 150-foot rope rescue operation" in order to reach them.

The injured hiker was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Daniels Park is a popular destination for hiking and cycling due to its hundred-mile panoramic view extending from Pike's Peak to the Mummy Range near the Wyoming border. The park is part of a 12,000-acre open space in the unique rimrock landscape.