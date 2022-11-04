Watch CBS News
Local News

CDOT announces Independence Pass closed for winter season

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday that Highway 82 over Independence Pass will be closed for the winter season. The roadway was closed at approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 23 and hadn't reopened since then.

An alternate route from the Denver metro area to Aspen is westbound Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, then Highway 82 to Aspen. Closure gates will continue to be closed near Aspen and Twin Lakes. CDOT announced the closure to assist the safety of maintenance equipment operators and the general public safe during the winter season.

CDOT says it typically reopens the pass on the Thursday prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend if the weather permits.

Thursday's winter storm brought in 6 to 12 inches of snow to Colorado's high country. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 11:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.