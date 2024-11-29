Improvement plan underway for Denver's La Raza Park as some fear cultural content left behind

Improvement plan underway for Denver's La Raza Park as some fear cultural content left behind

Improvement plan underway for Denver's La Raza Park as some fear cultural content left behind

A conversation between two Denver natives who grew up on the north side took place near La Raza Park, regarding the final meeting on the La Raza Park improvement project on Nov. 14. For Denver native, Kathy Lucero La Raza Park was their home away from home.

La Raza Park CBS

"This is where we came from; this was our life," said Lucero.

Lucero visits the park with her sister occasionally, noting that rent increases drove them out of the neighborhood they grew up in years ago.

"It was different back then," said Lucero.

As the final design and construction timeline for the park improvements are set, community advocates like Arturo Rodriguez feel their input is not important.

"You don't see community people because they're not here," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is the director of the La Raza Park Legacy Preservation Project.

"Six areas are going to be improved, which are needed. The final plan is pretty brick and mortar, with no social or cultural content."

He says the final design includes plans for renovation of the playground and enhanced plantings, but the cultural content is limited.

CBS

"When they are planting flowers in the picnic area, they will include sweetgrass and sage, which are sacred plants, and that's great," said Rodriguez, "But that's not good enough."

Rodriguez emphasizes asking officials to paint a mural honoring Native American heritage. He says the importance of a mural honoring Native American heritage and Aztec artwork on the sidewalks is crucial to preserve history and honor those who made history at this park.

"We are hoping they will take a look at that. Gentrifiers are going to benefit from these improvements because they live here," said Rodriguez. The fear for him and many community members is having the park's history wiped out.

Rodriguez notes the lack of community engagement has been disappointing, seeing less than 10 people at the final meeting. He says community members also need to do better with keeping up with their community.

"You know, it's another lesson. I told Parks and Rec that Denver missed a grand opportunity to showcase what a cultural Chicano landmark can look like."

CBS News Colorado reached out to Denver Parks and Rec and is waiting for a response.