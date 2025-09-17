Mom, pop, and pasta: Aurora restaurant pushes through economic pressure

At Il Forno di Tutti, a 25-seat Italian restaurant in Aurora, every shift is a family affair. Chef Scott Burnham rolls fresh pasta in full view of diners, while his wife Ieva manages the front of house. Their daughter Sofia waits tables, and son Lukas washes dishes - all part of a team effort to keep the Colorado business running in a turbulent time for independent restaurants.

"We are literally mom and pop," Ieva Burnham said. "And it just turned into this place where we all work together."

The name Il Forno di Tutti means "everyone's oven" -- a nod to the Burnhams' mission to create a welcoming space for their community.

They opened the restaurant just before Thanksgiving 2024, after Scott was laid off during the pandemic. What began as lasagna deliveries from their home kitchen evolved into a full-service eatery. But the transition hasn't been easy.

"This business is tough," Ieva said. "We make just enough to pay the bills."

Their story reflects a broader trend. According to the Colorado Restaurant Association, local restaurants are facing steep operational costs, with wages rising an average of 30% and menu-price inflation hitting record highs in 2023. Labor shortages remain a persistent challenge, too, even as the industry now employs 11% of the state's workforce.

"On some slow nights," Scott said, "I'm waiting tables, I'm pouring drinks, I'm cooking their food, and I'm ringing them up."



Despite the grind, Scott says his passion for authentic Italian cooking keeps him going.

"I'm not trying to rewrite the book here," he said. "We're just trying to be as authentic as possible."

For the Burnham kids, it's more than a job -- it's a legacy. Sofia, also a pre-med student at the University of Colorado Denver, often steps in to help her dad make gnocchi. She said she is proud to be part of the effort.

"I try to work hard for [my parents] because I want to see success in this restaurant," she said.

Lukas, who buses tables when needed, added simply: "I like working with my family."

With profit margins pinched by the economic challenges, the test for small restaurants like Il Forno di Tutti is tougher than ever. But for the Burnhams, the secret ingredient for success is family.