Shortest ice skating season ever on Colorado Evergreen Lake is over, but lake plunge a go this weekend

Evergreen Lake's ice skating season has come to an end. It was the shortest ice skating season out on the lake that the Colorado mountain town has ever seen -- only two weeks.

Much warmer weather than normal in Colorado's Rocky Mountains resulted in a very late opening at the end of January. Now those looking to do outdoor ice skating this winter will have to look elsewhere.

CBS

The ice fishing enthusiasts that are usually out on the lake at this time of year are also missing because the ice is too thin.

This Sunday the rescheduled Evergreen Lake Plunge will take place. CBS Colorado's Alan Gionet will host the event which will provides those who want to take a slightly-warmer winter dip with an opportunity to do so. People interested in signing up can do so at a4aevergreen.org.

The annual event which usually takes place on new year's is a fundraiser for the Active4All Evergreen Foundation.