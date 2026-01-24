Skaters flock to popular lake west of Denver metro area as skating season begins

Skaters in the western Denver metro area rejoiced as Evergreen Lake finally opened for the skating season on Saturday.

The lake opening was delayed this season due to persistent warm temperatures. It's the latest known opening in the lake's history, which has a target opening date of Dec. 15 each year. Evergreen Parks and Recreation District typically seeks eight inches of ice depth before opening.

CBS

"It's sunny but still cold enough for the ice, so it's great," said skater Victoria Droze. "It's a blast, my first time here. I know everybody was waiting for it to be open, but it's been a great time."

The delayed opening led to the cancellation of this weekend's pond hockey tournament due to concerns about whether the lake would freeze enough for the event.

The New Year's Day Evergreen plunge had to be postponed and is now scheduled for March first. A link to sign up is available here.