Ice Castles return to two locations in Colorado this winter

The Ice Castles are returning to Colorado once again this winter, with two locations to give visitors the deep freeze. The castles will once again be in Cripple Creek, and this season, the attraction is returning to Silverthorne after it was relocated to Eagle last year.

The Utah-based company Ice Castles LLC said it has partnered with the Outlets at Silverthorne to bring back the ice castles to Summit County.

The Ice Castles location in Eagle in 2024. CBS

"We're so excited to return to Silverthorne, where our first commercial Ice Castles came to life. Celebrating 15 years of magic here feels like coming full circle. We are grateful for the continued support of the Town of Silverthorne and Outlets at Silverthorne, whose partnership makes it possible to share the magic again," said Founder Brent Christensen in a statement.

Construction on the ice castles will begin in late October, where crews spend several weeks crafting the frozen attractions with icicles they "grow, harvest and hand place one-by-one.

The Ice Castles typically open in late December, depending on the weather, and the hope is to keep the frozen structures open until early March. Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 2.